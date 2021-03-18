House fire in southwest Bakersfield displaces family

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An early morning fire displaced a family in Southwest Bakersfield.

According to Bakersfield Fire, it happened at around 6:45 a.m. on Ashe Road near Ming Avenue. Battalion Chief Mike Lencioni, who resides nearby, said he could see the smoke from his window.

The people inside the home were able to get out fo the house, but they told firefighters there were animals inside. One cat was rescued, but it’s unclear how many other animals were inside or if they made it out of the home.

Officials said they were able to contain the fire to just one unit.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.