Kern County Fire and Bakersfield Fire are responding to a house fire in East Bakersfield near Rio Bravo Country Club on Hartnett Court.

According to Bakersfield Fire, the entire roof of the home has burned.

The homeowner was taken to an area hospital to be treated for unknown injuries. It was unknown where the wife of the homeowner was until she drove to the scene just after 6:30 a.m. She is unharmed.

Crews are still battling the fire and arson units are on scene.

