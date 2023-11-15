BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Houchin Community Blood Bank is set to host its Annual Thanksgiving Mystery Box Promotion starting next week.

During the promotion, every successful donor can open a Mystery Box, which will contain a gift card with a value between $10 and $500.

Promotion organizers say, that since the start of the event in 2021 the community has “eagerly” participated.

The promotion starts Sunday and ends Nov. 25.

Houchin officials told 17 News, on Sunday the Mystery Box will not be available and the blood bank will be closed, but donors will have a chance to donate at a mobile donor center.

During the Thanksgiving holiday week, the blood bank will be open at its regular hours on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. On Wednesday the blood bank will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed on Thursday.

Donors are encouraged to schedule their donation appointments at the Houchin Community Blood Bank website or call us at 661-323-4222.

Check back for details on the mobile donor center.