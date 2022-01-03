Houchin to give away free Peloton to one lucky donor this month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank will be giving away a Peloton to one lucky donor this month as part of a promotion to help end the local blood shortage.

Anyone who donates during the month of January will be automatically entered to win, according to the blood bank. Platelet donors have the opportunity for multiple entries because a donor can donate every seven days.

There has been an increase in demand for blood and a decrease in donations nationwide, according to Houchin. Kern Family Health Care sponsored January’s Peloton giveaway in hopes of bringing in more donors.

Appointments are recommended to donate. To make an appointment, click this link.