Houchin to donate food, water, first-aid kits to Ridgecrest and Trona

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Blood Bank is donating food, water, first-aid kits and more to people in Ridgecrest and Trona after last week’s earthquakes caused what’s estimated to be tens of millions of dollars in damage.

Other items Houchin is collecting for donation are flashlights, toiletries, radios, dust masks, garbage bags and batteries.

Donations can be dropped off until noon Tuesday at Houchin donor centers on Truxtun Avenue and Bolthouse Drive. The delivery is planned for Wednesday.