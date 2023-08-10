BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The United States has begun to ease restrictions on blood donations from gay and bisexual men who traditionally face higher risks of HIV.

Houchin Community Blood Bank has confirmed they will make changes to their donor questionnaire “as early as January 2024.”

The Food and Drug Administration officially removed restrictions that previously banned many blood donations from gay and bisexual men, a longstanding policy critics say is discriminatory.

The new guidelines allow most gay and bisexual men, who are in monogamous relationships, will not have to worry about refraining from sex if they wish to donate blood in the future.