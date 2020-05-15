Houchin, Optimal Hospice to kick off Caring Through Giving blood drive next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Optimal Hospice staff and volunteers will be donating blood next Friday at Houchin Community Blood Bank.

The donation will take place on May 22 at 9 a.m. at 11515 Bolthouse Drive to kick off the Caring Through Giving blood donation campaign being conducted in the parking lots of churches in Bakersfield between May 29 and June 19.

At the kickoff event, a physician representative from Kern Medical Center will be in attendance to explain why donating blood during the pandemic is especially important to our local hospitals.

Donations can be made between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at six local churches. Here’s the full schedule:

May 29: St John’s Lutheran Church, 4500 Buena Vista Road

June 5: Riverlakes Community Church, 4301 Calloway Drive

June 8: Grace Baptist Church, 2550 Jewetta Avenue

June 9: Resurrection Church, 48 Manor Street

June 15: The Rock Church, 1400 Norris Road

June 19: Valley Baptist Church, 4800 Fruitvale Avenue

Donors will be able to maintain safe distances from other donors and wait in the comfort of their vehicles if needed, Houchin said.

To schedule a donation time at any of the locations, visit https://bit.ly/2yYCwXu. Walk-ins are also accepted at the church locations.