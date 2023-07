BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is offering blood donors a chance to win a $250 back-to-school gift card starting Tuesday.

Officials say everyone who donates blood and platelets from Aug. 1 to Aug. 19 will be automatically entered into a drawing for a gift card of their choice.

One winner will be selected every week from Aug. 1 to the 19, according Houchin officials.

To schedule an appointment, go to the Houchin Community Blood Bank website or call 661-323-4222.