BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is offering all successful blood donors two complimentary Kern County Fair tickets during the “Pint for a Pass” offer.

According to officials, all successful donors who donate at any Houchin location from Sept. 5 to Sept. 30 can receive complimentary Kern County Fair tickets.

This offer is available while supplies last.

Officials say the “Pint for a Pass” offer aligns with Houchin’s commitment to fostering culture and supporting the health of Kern residents.

To participate in this offer, schedule an appointment with Houchin Community Blood Bank by going to their website.