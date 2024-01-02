BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank will launch its Gold Club program next week to reward platelet and plasma donors with gift cards and merchandise.

To mark the Jan. 8 start date, each platelet donor will get a gift bag containing items such as a tote bag, coffee mug, squeeze ball and a punch card to track donations, according to a Houchin release. The value of rewards increases the more donors give.

The program replaces Houchin’s Passport Program.

“Our platelet donors can devote up to three hours of their time each week to saving lives,” said Houchin spokesman Shane Hubbard in the release. “That is no small commitment. Understanding that, we wanted to create a program that reflected that gratitude back to our community.”

To schedule a platelet donation, click here.