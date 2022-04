Houchin Blood Bank is once again putting out the call for donations, saying the need for blood has reached a critical level.

The issue is nothing new for the people at Houchin, who say pandemic misconceptions have also contributed to the shortage.

Houchin said you can donate blood whether or not you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

All blood types are needed.

If you’d like to donate, you can head to any Houchin location or set up an appointment at hcbb.com.