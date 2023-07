BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is hosting a special blood drive this week called Summer Social.

From Monday, July 17, through Thursday, July 20, all successful blood donors will automatically be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a Dodger Game Package, according to officials.

The package includes four seats and a preferred parking pass at the Dodgers game against the Reds on July 28.

To schedule an appointment, click here.