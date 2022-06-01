BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – During the summer months, the Houchin Community Blood Bank is in need of blood and donations are more critical than usual.

So, Houchin is offering a special Father’s Day prize to get donators in the doors.

Starting June 1 and ending June 18, the blood bank is hosting a Father’s Day Ledge Grill Giveaway.

The giveaway is sponsored by The Bulk Yard and the prize is a brand-new Ledge grill. The prize is over a $1,000 value, according to a news release.

If you want to participate, make an appointment at either the Truxtun or Bolthouse location by checking the Houchin Community Blood Bank website.

On the blood bank’s website you can also check for mobile blood drives around the city.