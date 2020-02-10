Houchin holding first Sweetheart Date Night Blood Drive this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is holding its first Sweetheart Date Night Blood Drive this week.

The event will be held Thursday through Saturday at both donor centers, located at 5901 Truxtun Ave. and 11515 Bolthouse Dr. Donors who come in twos will be able to get a date night on Houchin’s dime while supplies are available.

More than 150 dates will be up for grabs on the Date Night Tree that will be available at both donor centers. Donors will get the chance to get dates for dinner, a movie, a concert, ice cream and more. One date will also include tickets to Dancing with the Stars.

The grand prize is tickets to see Blake Shelton in concert when he comes to Bakersfield on Feb. 20.

The donor centers will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Blood donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds and be 17 years of age or older.

For more information, call 661-323-4222 or visit HCBB.com.