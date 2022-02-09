Houchin holding blood drive at both locations Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is hosting a blood drive on Thursday in partnership with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and Just Serve.

The drive will be held at Houchin’s locations on Bolthouse Drive and Truxtun Avenue. Community members can donate blood from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Raising Cane’s Chicken will be giving each donor a Combo box voucher.

Houchin said it continues to suffer from an ongoing blood supply shortage due to increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Courtesy: Houchin Community Blood Bank

Visit Houchin Blood Bank’s website for more information.