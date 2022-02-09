Houchin holding blood drive at both locations Thursday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is hosting a blood drive on Thursday in partnership with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and Just Serve.

The drive will be held at Houchin’s locations on Bolthouse Drive and Truxtun Avenue. Community members can donate blood from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Raising Cane’s Chicken will be giving each donor a Combo box voucher.

Houchin said it continues to suffer from an ongoing blood supply shortage due to increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Courtesy: Houchin Community Blood Bank

Visit Houchin Blood Bank’s website for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News