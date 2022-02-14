Houchin giving donors certificates for free Girl Scout cookies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is giving each donor a certificate for a free box of Girl Scout cookies while supplies last.

Houchin, in partnership with Girl Scouts of Central California South, started giving away certificates Monday as an incentive for donors to come in and help offset what’s being called the worst blood shortage in a decade. Each certificate has a QR code that, when scanned, will direct the donor to a site where they can search for nearby Girl Scout booths and get their cookies.

Houchin has locations at 11515 Bolthouse Drive and 5901 Truxtun Ave. Click here for more information.