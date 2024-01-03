BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank has run dangerously low of Type O blood and is seeking donors.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Houchin was out of O-Positive blood and supplies of O-Negative blood were “very, very low,” spokesman Shane Hubbard said in a release.

“It is blood on the shelves that saves lives, and we are currently out of the two most needed blood types in Kern County,” Hubbard said. “This is the lowest we have seen our blood inventory in a long time.”

Houchin has contacted hospitals about the issue. The shortage will delay surgeries and blood transfusions, according to the release.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, click here. Walk-ins are also encouraged.