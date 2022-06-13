BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ahead of World Blood Donor Day, Houchin Community Blood Bank is urging all Kern County residents to save lives through donations.

Houchin said it is a critical time for their blood supply, adding the pace of donations traditionally slows during the summer months.

World Blood Donor Day is set for Tuesday.

New research shows that although a blood transfusion is needed every two seconds in the United States, just 3 percent of the population donates blood each year.

To make an appointment, just visit HCBB.com.