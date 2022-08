BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Houchin Community Blood Bank and Tehachapi Blood Drive are to host a blood drive on Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the city of Tehachapi.

The city said the event is to be held at the Tehachapi Vineyard Church on Pinon Street and donors are to receive two free tickets to the Kern County Fair.

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments get priority, according to the city. To sign up for the blood drive click this link.