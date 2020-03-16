Breaking News
Houchin Community Blood Bank to give away roll of toilet paper for blood donations

Local News

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank says it will give away a free roll of toilet paper to the first 20 blood donors on Tuesday.

The blood bank is incentivizing donors with the commodity of toilet paper because of an added need of donations since the coronavirus pandemic could limit donations they receive.

Toilet paper has been emptied from many store shelves since the announcement of the global pandemic.

Houchin says it is giving away a roll of toilet paper to the first 20 donors at its location on March 17 at 11515 Bolthouse Drive beginning at 9 a.m.

