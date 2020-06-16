Houchin Community Blood Bank to expand to Santa Clarita, reveals new brand

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Houchin Community Blood Bank has announced it will expand to Santa Clarita, where it will operate as West Coast Blood Center of Santa Clarita.

West Coast Blood Services will leverage Houchin’s expertise in operations and community engagement to serve new regions beyond Kern County so that more people can give blood, platelets and plasma to save lives in their communities, said Houchin.

“Houchin Community Blood Bank has helped our Kern County community save countless lives through blood donations since we opened our doors in 1951,” said Dr. Brad Bryan, President and CEO. “With our expansion into Santa Clarita, I’m excited to say that our community has grown even larger. We will continue our commitment to service at a local level while leading our organization into a new era of innovation and expansion.”

In addition to the expansion, Houchin Community Blood Bank launched a new website and improved its online donor experience.

This new website is intended to make it simpler and more convenient for donors to give blood, platelets and plasma, said Houchin.

“This is an exciting time to be a part of Houchin Community Blood Bank and the newly formed West Coast Blood Center of Santa Clarita. Houchin is still the same organization, with the same commitment to supporting our local community. We now have a sister organization just over the Grapevine serving the Santa Clarita Valley and throughout Los Angeles County” said Dr. Bryan. “We will continue to expand in innovative ways into new areas, and always keep our focus of saving lives through blood donations in the communities we serve because when you give, people live.”

To schedule an appointment at Houchin Community Blood Bank, click here.