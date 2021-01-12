Houchin Community Blood Bank to begin entering donors into daily drawing for $250 gift card

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank will begin offering a new incentive to some of its donors starting tomorrow.

The organization said it is critically low on donations of platelets, plasma and CCP. To help boost its inventory, Houchin will be entering those donors into a daily drawing for a $250 gift card for the month of January.

“As the need for blood continues to rise, it is important to remember how critical blood donations are,” said Houchin President/CEO Sean McNally. “One whole blood donation can save the lives of three people in our community. In this unprecedented time, this is our moment to step up and be real community heroes.”

For more information about donating or to make an appointment, call 661-323-4222 or visit hcbb.com.