BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Canceled blood drives and donor appointments due to the ongoing winter storm have caused Houchin Community Blood Bank a worrisome dip in demand and supply of blood products

According to a news release, the blood bank has seen a serious decrease in donations also due to higher demand for blood by hospitals stemming from car accidents, and challenges in reception and distribution of blood products because of bad road conditions or air travel delays.

To this end, Houchin Community Blood Bank is calling for life-saving blood donors through the week and persons can make an appointment using this link or by calling 661-323-4222.

The donor centers are open during these hours:

Monday – Wednesday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

The following donor centers will be accepting appointments:

11515 Bolthouse Dr.

5901 Truxtun Ave.

2671 Oswell St. Ste C.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old in good health and weigh 110 pounds. Minors must have consent from a parent or guardian.