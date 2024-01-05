BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s the start of the year but some might already be at risk without even knowing. Houchin Community Blood Bank said it hit an all-time low for Type O blood supply.

O- is the universal blood, and O+ is the most common.

“We got confirmation that our inventory was so low that we might have to contact hospitals and let them know that we wouldn’t be able to send them blood in case of any sort of emergency or maybe even a surgery,” said Shane Hubbard. “Thankfully it hasn’t gotten to that point, but we were right in the cusp of that happening.”

Sisters Shanel Barba and Shelbi Castro quickly sprung into action when they learned about the shortage.

Castro is on the road to becoming a registered nurse, and understands how threatening it can be for a community to be low on blood supply.

“If you are donating blood you may not think that it is helping people, it is at the end of the day,” said Shelbi Castro, who donated blood for the first time.

“Especially those in dire need of blood transfusions, many, many blood, tons of blood is needed.”

As Shelbi sees the medical field from the inside, it was important for her to take the leap and donate for the first time. But for Shelbi’s sister, Shanel, this was her third time donating, and felt just as good as the first two times.

“I feel great, I feel like just being a part of something, in general, just makes you feel amazing,” she said.

“Knowing that we are low on O donors, it’s very important that if you know your blood type. And you are O negative or O positive, it’s very important to get to donate.”

You can donate blood at Houchin’s three locations, 2671 Oswell St. Suite C, 5901 Truxtun Ave, and 11515 Bolthouse Drive. Walk-ins are welcomed and you can schedule an appointment online.