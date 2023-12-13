BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This weekend marks the start of the Mystery Ornament promotion that includes big prizes for all eligible blood donors.

The Mystery Ornament promotion, which runs from Dec. 13 to Dec. 23, offers Houchin Community Blood Bank visitors a gift with each donation.

Donors will choose from an assortment of ornaments that have a variety of prizes attached to them, ranging from $10 to $400 in value. Moo Creamery gift cards, Valley Children’s Ice Center skate vouchers and Bakersfield Fox Theater movie tickets are just some of the prizes that await donors, organizers say.

HCBB says that blood donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 16 years old with parent or guardian consent. A photo ID with a date of birth is all that is needed to start saving lives.

For more information about blood donation, please visit www.hcbb.com.