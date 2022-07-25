BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Houchin Community Blood Bank is opening a new donor center in east Bakersfield on Oswell Street this Thursday, according to a news release from Houchin.

Houchin says this location will provide a more convenient location for donors that live or work on the east side of Bakersfield.

Houchin also hopes this new location will help spread awareness about the need for blood donations in the area.

This donor center will come equipped with four whole blood beds and two platelet and plasma beds, according to the blood bank.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood their website.