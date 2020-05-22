Houchin Community Blood Bank on Truxtun Avenue reopens following renovation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is back open, but with a new look.

Houchin’s Truxtun Avenue location has been undergoing renovations and reopened Thursday afternoon.

The building has a fresh coat of paint, a new mural, a children’s play room and much more.

Houchin opened its Truxtun location back in 1989, and they say donors have given thousands of units of blood, platelets and plasma, saving countless lives.

Donations are being taken at the Truxtun location and you can schedule an appointment to donate at its website.