BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Houchin Community Blood Bank and Bakersfield College Athletics partnered up for a reward to give successful donors.

From Monday, Oct. 30 to Nov. 4 all successful blood donors can receive two free tickets to the last Bakersfield College home football game of the season.

The last home football game is set for Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

To donate schedule an appointment on the Houchin Community Blood Bank website.