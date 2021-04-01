Houchin Community Blood Bank offering Spring Break treat to one lucky winner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is offering a huge treat to help one lucky winner relax a little this Spring Break. Houchin is giving away a $300 Airbnb e-gift card and a $250 e-Visa gift card at the end of the month.

To enter Houchin’s giveaway, all you need to do is complete steps 1-3 before April 30th:

1. Follow Houchin Community Blood Bank on Facebook or Instagram
2. Tag 3 friends in the comments on the Spring Vacation post
3. Share the Spring Vacation post to your story or page on Instagram or Facebook
Bonus: DM us a picture of you donating at Houchin during the month of April (2 extra entries)


*The promotion closes April 30th. Must be following Houchin Community Blood Bank when they announce the winner.

