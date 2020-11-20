Houchin Community Blood Bank offering mystery box promotion next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Blood Bank is offering a mystery box promotion for community members who donate blood, platelets or plasma during Thanksgiving week.

According to HCBB, those who donate from Monday, Nov. 23 to Saturday, Nov. 28 will have the opportunity to pick one mystery box that contains a gift card of up to $500. The incentive will be offered at both HCBB centers (11515 Bolthouse Drive and 5901 Truxtun Avenue) as well as HCBB’s mobile blood drives.

HCBB’S donor center hours are as follows:

· Nov. 23, 24, and 27: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

· Nov. 25: 7:00 am – 3:00 pm

· Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving): Closed

· Nov. 28: 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

The first mobile drive will take place on Nov. 23 at 4500 Coffee Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The second will take place on Nov. 28 at Dewar’s, located at 11320 Ming Avenue from 12 noon to 5 p.m. Those who donate at the Dewar’s location will receive a free pint of ice cream.