Houchin Community Blood Bank offering January donors chance to win gym membership

Do you want a gym membership but don’t want to pay for it? Houchin Community Blood Bank could help you out.

The organization will give all donors in January the chance to enter to win one of four memberships at the gym of their choice. The memberships will last one year from the enrollment date.

A winner will be selected each Monday in January from the previous week’s donors.

Houchin Community Blood Bank center locations are 11515 Bolthouse Dr. and 5901 Truxtun Ave. Donors can give blood between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays; Thursdays between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.; and Saturdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds and be 17 years of age or older. For more information, call 661-323-4222 or visit HCBB.com.