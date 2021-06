BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is looking to jumpstart blood donations with a new contest that will see one lucky winner driving off in a new vehicle.

Starting Thursday, the blood bank will enter donors of blood, plasma and platelets into a contest to win a new Chevrolet Trailblzer donated by Three-Way Chevrolet. The contest ends on Oct. 31 and the winner of the SUV will be announced in November.

To make an appointment, just call 323-4222 or visit HCBB.com.