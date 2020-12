BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank says it is in need of blood donors to replenish their supplies and help save lives.

Houchin shared a photo of empty shelves without donated blood. On Facebook the blood bank wrote they recently helped save the life of a mother and her baby who needed blodd transfusions to survive, and there are other people who deserve that chance at life.

You can call 661-323-4222 to schedule an appointment or set up an appointment at their website.