Houchin Community Blood Bank joins nation’s first emergency blood reserve

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank has launched a program to combat the increasing blood supply shortage gripping the country.

Houchin says the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC) is made up of seven blood centers from five states that have committed to collecting extra blood donations on an on-call schedule. Any blood units they collect will be stored specifically for emergency use cases, such as natural disasters or mass shootings.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Houchin says blood centers across the country have been facing severe shortages that have strained the “national safety net.” The BERC program is the nation’s first emergency blood reserve.

The additional blood center partners include: Blood Institute, The Community Blood Center in Wisconsin, Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank and Texas’ We Are Blood, South Texas Blood & Tissue Center and Carter BloodCare.

If you’d like to donate blood, you can always schedule with Houchin Community Blood Bank at hcbb.com.