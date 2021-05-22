Houchin Community Blood Bank is in urgent need of donations as blood supply runs low

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s blood supply is critically low. Donations were lower than normal during the COVID-19 pandemic but now they’re down to a trickle.

“The pandemic is easing, people are leaving on vacations and leaving behind an empty shelf of blood here at the blood bank,” Patrick Clary, blood inventory manager at Houchin Community Blood Bank said.

“The usage has been incredibly high and donations have been really low and it wont take long for your inventory to be come like that.”

Cleary says he’s been working for Houchin for 27 years has never seen a prolonged shortage like this one.

Anyone who has been recently vaccinated can donate immediately. All blood types are needed and all blood products as well.

You can schedule an appointment by calling 661-323-4222 or visit this website.