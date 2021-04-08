Houchin Community Blood Bank in need of blood as demand increases amid relaxed COVID-19 restrictions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank says blood supply is critically low right now and they need your help. 

As the community begins to open up and COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed, Houchin said the demand for blood is increasing but the amount of donors is actually decreasing. They’re asking for donations this week to help them replenish supplies. 

You can donate whole blood, platelets, plasma as well as convalescent plasma if you have recovered from the virus. 

To schedule an appointment, visit hcbb.com.

