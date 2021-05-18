Houchin Community Blood Bank in dire need of blood donations as pandemic restrictions lift

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —  Houchin Community Blood Bank is asking for blood donations as supply is critically low right now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, Houchin said the community answered the call when they were in dire need of COVID-19 convalescent plasma, but now there is a serious blood shortage. The blood banks says as pandemic-related restrictions are lifting, donations are dropping because people are getting back into their daily routines.

Houchin says they are sending more blood than they are collecting.

To schedule an appointment for donation, call Houchin at 661-323-4222 or visit hcbb.com/schedule.

More local news on KGET.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News