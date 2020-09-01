Houchin Community Blood Bank hosts convalescent plasma blood drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is once again asking for COVID-19 survivors to help in the fight against the new coronavirus.

Through Sept. 4, Houchin is hosting a convalescent plasma drive. The plasma from COVID-19 suriviors has antibodies that can help infected patients fight off the virus.

To show appreciation to donors, Houchin is giving them $50 gift cards. Donors will also be entered into a daily drawing for a $250 gift card, and at the end of the drive will be entered into a grand prize drawing of a $1,000 gift card.

You can donate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Houchin located on Truxtun Avenue and Bolthouse Drive.

You can schedule an appointment at this link.