BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Houchin Community Blood Bank is returning to Tehachapi to host a blood drive Tuesday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Houchin says fifty-four people donated blood during their February blood drive in Tehachapi, making it the most successful event they’ve hosted yet.

The blood drive will be held at the Valley Recreation & Parks District’s West Park, located at 490 West D Street.

To reserve a time to donate, please click here.