Houchin Community Blood Bank holds ‘Pint for a Pint’ blood drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Blood donors got an ice cold treat for their help to replenish the local blood supply.

Houchin Community Blood Bank held it’s “Pint for a Pint” blood drive on Saturday. People who donated a pint of blood, got a free pint of Dewar’s ice cream.

Right now, Houchin says the blood supply is critically low and they need your help.

Houchin is also asking for people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate convalescent plasma which contain antibodies that could help treat people currently with the disease.

You can make an appointment at Houchin’s website.

