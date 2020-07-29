Houchin Community Blood Bank holding ‘Pint for a Pint’ blood drive this Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is holding another “Pint for a Pint” blood drive at Dewar’s on Saturday. People who donate a pint of blood, get a free pint of Dewar’s ice cream. Donors will also receive a free t-shirt and a free COVID-19 antibody test with their donation.

Right now, Houchin says the blood supply is critically low and they need your help.

Houchin is also asking for people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate convalescent plasma which contain antibodies that could help treat people currently with the disease.

The blood drive will be held at Dewar’s Ice Cream at 11320 Ming Avenue from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can make an appointment at Houchin’s website.