Houchin Community Blood Bank holding drive in Tehachapi on Thursday

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is holding a blood drive in Tehachapi on Thursday.

The drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Parks District, located at 490 W. D St. Walk-ins are welcome. To help save time, donors can fill out a questionnaire online at hcbb.com the day of the event and either print or screenshot the confirmation and bring it with them.

In 2020, the city said it and the Recreation and Parks District collaborated with Houchin on 17 blood drives, donating 594 units of blood that stayed in Kern County. The first planned blood drive of 2021 was cancelled in January due to snow and a freeway closure.

“When we totaled up the amount of blood that was donated last year from our blood drives during the pandemic, we were blown away,” said Key Budge, community engagement specialist for the city and event coordinator. “Tehachapi is a very giving community, and we are honored at the City of Tehachapi to partner with these two organizations in helping patients that need blood.”