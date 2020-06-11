Houchin Community Blood Bank holding blood drives in Tehachapi this month

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank will be holding blood drives in Tehachapi starting next week.

Blood drives have been set for June 18 from 2-6 p.m. and on June 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Next week’s drive will be held adjacent to the Main Street Tehachapi Farmer’s Market on F St and Green Street.

All reservations for this event are full, but Houchin said the second blood drive on the 23rd is still accepting reservations. That blood drive will be held at the Tehachapi Valley Parks and Recreation District’s West Park Aspen Gymnasium parking lot on D St.

Reservations can be made at https://bit.ly/2UBUVB5.