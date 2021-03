TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is hosting a blood drive in Tehachapi today.

The drive is being held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at West Park on west D street. Officials say 54 people donated at the park last month, doubling their goal and making it the most successful event they’ve hosted.

To reserve a time to donate, click here. For more information about blood drives, visit Houchin’s website.