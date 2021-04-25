Houchin Community Blood Bank holding blood drive in Tehachapi this week

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is holding its next blood drive in Tehachapi this week.

The blood drive will be held on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at West Park, located at 490 W. D Street. Walk-ins will be welcomed but priority will be given to those who have a reservation, according to the city. To reserve a time to donate, click here.

To save even more time, fill out the donor questionnaire on the day of your donation at hcbb.com and print it or screenshot the barcode for staff to scan.

The city of Tehachapi said 42 people donated during last month’s blood drive.

“We are very happy to help coordinate these blood drives every month in Tehachapi. The fact that each blood donation stays right here in Kern County is a motivator for some,” said Event Coordinator Key Budge.