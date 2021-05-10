Houchin Community Blood Bank holding blood drive in Tehachapi this month

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is holding a blood drive in Tehachapi later this month.

The blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 25 at West Park, located at 490 W. D Street. Walk-ins on the day of the event will be welcomed but priority will be given to those who have a reservation.

To reserve a time to donate, click here. To help save even more time, fill out the donor questionnaire on the day of the event from home at HCBB.com.

More than 120 people have donated blood this year at the February, March, and April blood drives, according to the city of Tehachapi.