Houchin Community Blood Bank holding blood drive in Tehachapi on Tuesday

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — You can give the gift of life this week.

Tomorrow, Houchin Community Blood Bank and the city of Tehachapi are holding a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the West Park parking lot, 490 W. D St. Multiple buses will be brought to help with social distancing, Houchin said. 

All appointment times have already been filled, but Houchin said it is still accepting walk-ins. Those who donate will be eligible to receive free COVID-19 testing.

For more information, visit hcbb.com.

