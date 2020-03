TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Houchin Community Blood Bank is holding a blood drive in Tehachapi on Monday.

The mobile blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Parks District Aspen Gym on D Street. Two donation buses will be located there to assist with social distancing, according to the city of Tehachapi.

For more information or reserve a time to donate, visit HCBB.com.