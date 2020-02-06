Houchin Community Blood Bank gets new bus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank’s fleet of mobile blood drive buses has a new addition.

The blood bank’s new Big Red Bus will make its debut on Monday at 10 a.m. at the donor center at 11515 Bolthouse Dr. With the addition of the bus, Houchin now has a total of four vehicles.

“From Frazier Park to Ridgecrest to Delano and everywhere in between, we use our fleet of buses to provide convenience to those willing to donate blood and help save lives in our county,” said Dr. Brad Bryan, president and CEO of Houchin Community Blood Bank.

The new bus will allow the blood bank to serve more donors and locations throughout Kern County and will be an important part of maintaining our community’s blood supply, the organization said.

The purchase of the bus was partially funded through donations from the Harry and Ethel West Foundation and the Ben H. and Gladys Arkelian Foundation.