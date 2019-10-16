Houchin Community Blood Bank extending Saturday hours

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is extending its Saturday hours effective this weekend.

The blood bank’s locations at 11515 Bolthouse Dr. and 5901 Truxtun Ave. will stay open until 4 p.m. on Saturdays starting this weekend, a two-hour extension. Both centers will remain closed on Sundays.

“These extended hours of operation will offer donors more scheduling options when planning their next donation appointment to save lives through the donation of blood, platelets and plasma for patient transfusion,” the blood bank said.

For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.hcbb.com, or call 661-616-2505.